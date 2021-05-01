Left Menu

Over 6,400 tonnes of pulses rotting in Maha storehouses: Danve

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 01-05-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 18:45 IST
Over 6,400 tonnes of pulses rotting in Maha storehouses: Danve

Over 6,400 tonnes of pulses given by the Centre to Maharashtra during the COVID-19 pandemic is rotting in warehouses as the state government has failed to distribute them to the poor, Union minister and Jalna MP Raosaheb Danve said on Saturday.

In a statement, the Union minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led government of negligence.

Danve said, because of the pandemic, the Union government had initiated free distribution of 5-kg foodgrains per person and one-kg of pulses per household under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for April and November 2020, and the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Scheme (ANBS) for migrants.

''We had released 1,13,041 metric tonnes of pulses to Maharashtra government for distribution to beneficiaries, but due to negligence of the MVA government, 6,441 metric tonnes of pulses are lying rotting in the warehouses for want of distribution,'' he stated.

He said the Centre had brought the matter to the notice of the state government on April 6 this year but no action was taken in this regard.

''We came to know that 6,441 metric tonnes of pulses are rotting in storehouses. The Maharashtra government is responsible for this negligence and the loss caused to the poor and needy,'' the BJP leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Somali lawmakers reverse president's extended stay in power

The controversial two-year term extension for Somalias president evaporated on Saturday after intense public pressure as the lower house of parliament approved his request to instead support efforts to organise the countrys long-delayed nat...

Portugal extends COVID-19 air travel curbs until mid May

Portugal is extending until May 16 flight restrictions that stop non-essential travel from countries including Brazil with high coronavirus incidence rates, and added India to the list due to the rapid rise in infections there.Travellers fr...

'Wait and watch' for AAI as women's team Oly qualification hangs in balance

The national archery federation is hopeful that the travel ban on India will be lifted by the time stage 3 of the World Cup is held in Paris in June and the Indian womens recurve team will get to compete in the crucial tournament.Stage 3 of...

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal held for flouting COVID curbs in Patiala, released later

Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal and some of his crew members were arrested for allegedly flouting COVID-19 restrictions by shooting for a film at Banur in Punjabs Patiala district, police said on Saturday.They were later released on b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021