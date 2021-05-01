Former Italian PM Berlusconi released from hospital after 24 days

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been discharged from Milan's San Raffaele hospital after undergoing 24 days of tests, a person close to the matter said on Saturday.

Berlusconi, 84, returned to his villa in Arcore, north of Milan, after leaving the hospital on Friday, Corriere della Sera said on its website. A hospital-like room has been set up at the property as a condition by doctors to allow the discharge, it said. The media magnate was flown to the hospital on April 6 from southern France, where he had spent Easter at his daughter Marina's house.

A source at the time said the four-times prime minister had been hospitalised for follow-up tests after contracting coronavirus last September. He had been in hospital only a few weeks earlier for another routine check-up. That had prevented him from attending a court hearing for a judicial case in which he is involved.

Corriere said the cornavirus infection has worsened pre-existing chronic inflammatory issues. Berlusconi, who underwent major heart surgery in 2016 and has also survived prostate cancer, was admitted to hospital in January this year due to a heart problem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)