Maha: Control room to decide on shifting patients to hospitals

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 21:12 IST
As COVID-19 fatalities are going up in Maharashtra, the state government has decided to set up a separate control room to be manned by senior and retired doctors who will take a call on when to shift the patients in home isolation to hospitals so that their lives can be saved in time.

Directions in this regard were given by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during his interaction with municipal commissioners from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad on Saturday, as per a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The CM observed the number of cases has stabilised in the state but the threat is not yet over.

Citing experts, the CM expressed apprehension that the impending third wave of the pandemic may impact children and called for the need to take appropriate measures in advance.

The CM said each municipal limit should ensure independent medical oxygen supply in the next few days.

He also said steps should be taken to prevent the outbreak of monsoon-related ailments while tackling the pandemic.

The CM's directions to set up a separate control room came when the state task force member Shashank Joshi pointed out that the condition of patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms is deteriorating fast while in home isolation, resulting in a high mortality rate in the state.

He also said the condition of patients in hospitals should be monitored more carefully during the night, and the use of Remdesivir, steroids etc should also be taken care of.

With 802 fatalities, the COVID-19 toll in Maharashtra mounted to 69,615 on Saturday while the caseload rose to 46,65,472 with the addition of 63,282 fresh infections, the state health department said, adding that Maharashtra's current COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.49 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

