COVID-19: MP's oxygen situation on surplus side, says minister

The medical oxygen situation in Madhya Pradesh has improved vastly in eight days and the state now was ''on the surplus side'' as on Saturday, a minister said.

State home minister Narottam Mishra said the cycle of oxygen tankers arriving from different places had set in properly and this would ensure availability of the vital gas in the coming days as well.

''There was a huge oxygen crisis in the state eight days back. As of today, we are on the surplus side as far as availability of oxygen is concerned,'' Mishra, also the state government spokesperson, told reporters.

Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had tweeted that the state was getting a quota of 586 metric tons of oxygen.

''On April30, there was supply of 465 MT oxygen, 489 MT on May 1 and supply of 503 MT is expected on May 2,'' the CM had tweeted.

He had informed that 58 oxygen plants were being set up at the district-level.

The state currently has 88,511 active cases, though the silver lining was that the positivity rate (detections per 100 tests) had come down to 20.3 per cent as on Saturday, while the weekly positivity rate was 22 per cent, a release from the chief minister's office (CMO) said.

In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 12,379 COVID-19 cases, though the active tally decreased by 2,285 as 14,562 people had also recovered during this period.

In another development, the corona curfew in Chhindwara was extended till May 17.

