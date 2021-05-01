BJP 'kisan morcha' names its office-bearers

The BJP 'Kisan Morcha', the ruling party's farmer wing, on Saturday announced the name of its national office-bearers, picking seven vice presidents, three general secretaries and seven secretaries. It has named Manoj Yadav, who has RSS background, as the national media in-charge of the 'morcha. Shambhu Kumar and Anil Sukhdevrao Bonde are among its general secretaries, a statement issued by the morcha's president and party MP Rajkumar Chahar said.

