Guj: Morva Hadaf bypoll counting on Sun amid COVID-19 protocol

Counting of votes for the Morva Hadaf ST Assembly bypoll will be held on Sunday with full COVID-19 protocol, a senior official said.The bypoll, necessitated due to the disqualification of legislator Bhupendrasinh Khant, was held on April 17.Counting of votes will take place in three rooms of Morva Hadaf college as per COVID-19 guidelines.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-05-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 22:27 IST
The voter turnout for the bypoll was 42.60 per cent, and the main fight is between Nimisha Suthar of BJP and Suresh Katara of the Congress. Image Credit: Pixabay

Counting of votes for the Morva Hadaf (ST) Assembly bypoll will be held on Sunday with full COVID-19 protocol, a senior official said.

The bypoll necessitated due to the disqualification of legislator Bhupendrasinh Khant was held on April 17.

''Counting of votes will take place in three rooms of Morva Hadaf college as per COVID-19 guidelines. Sanitisation has been done, social distancing has been taken care of. And as per Election Commission instructions, election agents have submitted RT-PCR reports for COVID-19,'' Panchmahal collector Amit Arora said.

''Counting agents of parties, counting supervisors, assistants etc have all been tested for COVID-19 and staff vaccinated. The process will begin at 7 am morning,'' he added.

The voter turnout for the bypoll was 42.60 per cent, and the main fight is between Nimisha Suthar of BJP and Suresh Katara of the Congress.

