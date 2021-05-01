All set for counting of votes for Puducherry assembly polls

Left Menu

Puducherry is geared up for counting of votes for assembly elections on Sunday with adequate arrangements having been made in accordance with the COVID-19 protocols.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 01-05-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 22:55 IST
Former Puducherry Chief Minister and All India NR Congress (AINRC) president N Rangasamy releasing the party's manifesto (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Puducherry is geared up for counting of votes for assembly elections on Sunday with adequate arrangements having been made in accordance with the COVID-19 protocols. The single-phase election for the 30 member legislative assembly was held on April 6 and counting of votes will begin at 8 am. The counting of votes is likely to take place in batches. The results will decide the fate of 324 candidates. The battle is seen mainly between NDA and Congress-DMK alliance. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam is also in the fray.

The exit polls have predicted victory for NDA. The ABP-CVoter exit poll predicted NDA to get 19-23 seats, UPA 6-10 seats and others 1-2 seats. As per India Today-Axis My India exit poll, NDA is expected to garner 20-24 seats, UPA 6-10 seats and others 0-1 seat. Jan Ki Baat exit polls predicted 19-24 seats for NDA and 6-11 seats for UPA. Republic-CNX exit poll predicted 16-20 seats for the NDA and 11-13 seats for the UPA.

Within NDA, the BJP is contesting on nine seats, All India NR Congress on 16 seats and the AIADMK on five seats. (ANI)

