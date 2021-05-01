Will the BJP or Congress alliance win in Assam polls? Final results tomorrow

After three high-octane phases of polling and election rallies filled with enthusiastic supporters, the results of the Assam Assembly polls will be announced tomorrow by the election commission. Incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking a second term after a thumping win in the 2016 elections where the party ended Tarun Gogoi-led Congress' 15-year rule, when it won 86 out of 126 seats.

This year, the main contest is between the alliances led by the BJP and Congress. The BJP-led led alliance also includes the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

The Congress has stitched a broad alliance called the Mahajath, which includes All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, the Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM) and the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF). Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal has stitched an alliance with Assam Jatiya Parishad.

The BJP is banking on the performance of the Sarbanand Sonowal government in the state in the past five years, the initiatives of the central government and the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Exit polls predicted the re-election of the ruling party.

India Today-Axis My India exit poll said the BJP-led NDA is likely to get 75-85 seats out 126 seats. The BJP may get 61-65 seats, AGP 9-13 and UPPL 5-7. The Congress-led Mahajath is expected to garner 40-50 seats and others may get 1-4 seats. Congress may get 24-30 seats, AIUDF 13-16 and BPF 3-4. ABP News-CVoter exit poll said that BJP-led NDA is predicted to get 58-71 seats and Congress-led Mahajath 53-66 seats and others 0-3 seats.

Republic-CNX exit poll predicted 74-84 seats for BJP and allies, 40-50 for Congress and allies and 1-2 for others. According to Today's Chanakya, BJP and allies are expected to win 61-79 seats, Congress and allies 47-65 and others 0-3 seats.

The statistics and voting percentage of the last election show it is crucial for BJP-led NDA and also for Congress-led Mahajot, as in the 2016 assembly election, Congress and AIUDF fought separately. While Congress got 30.9 per cent of the vote share, AIUDF got 13 per cent of the vote share, BJP had 29.5 per cent and its allies AGP and BPF got 8.1 and 3.9 per cent of the votes.

Over the three phases, the main players, the BJP and Congress-led Mahajot have been made significant efforts to woo voters. Ahead of the third phase, BJP leaders campaigning in the state claimed that they reached the magic number to form the government in the first two phases and with the voting in the last phase they will form the government in Assam with a thumping majority.

The All India United Democratic Front chief Badruddin Ajmal's son Abdur Rahim, who is part of the Mahajot, claimed that the next government in the state will be formed by the "dadhi, topi, lungiwallah" people. The BJP has been targeting Congress over its alliance with AIUDF and has been raising the issue of infiltration. Party leaders have said that Congress has allied with those who have "favoured infiltration".

The party has also promised to free the state of the problem of recurrent floods. "We have been accused of being communal but it's actually them (Congress). In Assam, they are with Badruddin. We are retaining the government of NDA along with UPPL (United People's Party Liberal) and AGP," said BJP national president JP Nadda at a press conference in Guwahati on Sunday.

Congress Party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have also campaigned in the state. The latter was scheduled to campaign in the state but had to cancel it as her husband Robert Vadra tested positive for Covid-19. The Congress has promised five lakh government jobs to youth in five years, 200 units of free electricity, increasing daily wage of tea garden workers to Rs 365 and Rs 2,000 per month to homemakers. Congress has made representations to the poll panel for alleged violation of the model code of conduct by BJP leaders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)