Arrangements made for counting in Tamil Nadu - first assembly polls sans Jayalalithaa, Karunanidhi

All arrangements have been made for counting of votes in Tamil Nadu assembly polls which are the first such polls to be held in the absence of two towering leaders of the state and former chief ministers J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 01-05-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 23:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

All arrangements have been made for counting of votes in Tamil Nadu assembly polls which are the first such polls to be held in the absence of two towering leaders of the state and former chief ministers J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. The fate of 3,998 candidates was sealed during polling on April 6. The state has 234 constituencies.

While ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) made a determined bid to retain power, the DMK-led alliance campaigned hard to oust it. DMK has been out of power since 2011. Makkal Needhi Maiam has also made efforts to put up a strong fight. Several ccother parties were also in the fray. Exit polls have predicted a sweep for DMK-led alliance. Today's Chanakya predicted 164-186 seats for DMK and 46-68 for the ruling AIADMK-led alliance. According to ABP-CVoter exit poll, AIADMK is expected to get 58-70 seats, DMK 160-172 seats and others 0-7. Republic-CNX poll said that DMK is expected to win 160-170 seats whereas AIADMK may get 58-68 seats.

The AIADMK-led alliance includes BJP and Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). The DMK has allotted 25 seats to Congress, six each to CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK). (ANI)

