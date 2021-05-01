Left Menu

RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale pays tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale visited Sis Ganj Gurdwara here on Saturday evening to pay tributes on the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur.Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also visited the same gurdwara to pay his tributes on the occasion.In a statement, Hosabale said Guru Teg Bahadur followed the path of dharma and sacrificed his life to protect dharma.He was subjected to inhuman torture and pressurised to convert to Islam.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 23:43 IST
RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale pays tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale visited Sis Ganj Gurdwara here on Saturday evening to pay tributes on the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also visited the same gurdwara to pay his tributes on the occasion.

In a statement, Hosabale said Guru Teg Bahadur followed the path of 'dharma' and sacrificed his life to protect 'dharma'.

''He was subjected to inhuman torture and pressurised to convert to Islam. All kinds of alluring assurances were made. But, guruji stood firm on the path of dharma,'' the RSS leader said Hosabale said the Sikh guru's act of martyrdom led to a reawakening across the nation.

The Sikh guru envisioned hope and trust even in the worst of crises, Hosabale said.

His sacrifice resulted in a tide of public consciousness and galvanised the nation, which shook the walls of the Mughal empire, according to Hosabale.

At a time of a new phase of change, the sacred memory of Guru Teg Bahadur ''propels us to follow his path and build a new India that is rooted in its soil'', he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 217,168

Mexicos health ministry on Saturday reported 3,025 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 261 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,347,780 and fatalities to 217,168.Separate government data published in March sug...

Important to back your core group of bowlers: Rohit

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday said that playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium suits his sides style of play but it is important to back the bowlers who will be under pressure at smaller grounds.All-rounder Kieron Pollard 87 ...

Sheriff: Boone shooter attacked father days earlier

A gunman who killed his mother, father-in-law, two sheriffs deputies and died at the scene of a shootout also attacked his father with a knife days before Wednesdays shooting in Boone, North Carolina, according to Watauga County Sheriff Len...

Motor racing-Verstappen criticises slippery Portuguese track surface

Max Verstappen criticised the slippery surface of Portugals Algarve circuit as not a lot of fun on Saturday after the Red Bull driver qualified behind both Mercedes cars for Sundays race.The Dutch driver, second in the championship and only...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021