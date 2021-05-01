Akhilesh slams Adityanath over COVID situation in UP
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-05-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 23:51 IST
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday of ignoring ground realities and problems faced by people as the second coronavirus wave ravages the state.
In a statement, Yadav said, ''Congratulations to the chief minister for getting rid of COVID-19. But, the problem is that he is wearing his old glasses.'' ''Adityanath is seeing peace and success of government schemes. If he removes his glasses, then he will see the ground reality -- hue and cry everywhere, pain on the faces of the public,'' the SP leader said. PTI NAV HMB
