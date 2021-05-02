Left Menu

N. Korea says Biden policy shows U.S. intent on being hostile -KCNA

In a separate statement, Kwon Jong Gun, director general of the Department of U.S. Affairs of the Foreign Ministry, cited Biden's first policy speech to Congress on Wednesday, where the new president said nuclear programs in North Korea and Iran posed threats that would be addressed through "diplomacy and stern deterrence." Kim said it is illogical and an encroachment upon North Korea's right to self-defense for the United States to call its defensive deterrence a threat.

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2021 03:25 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 03:21 IST
N. Korea says Biden policy shows U.S. intent on being hostile -KCNA
US President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Joe Biden's recent speech, newly completed policy review, and his administration's comments on human rights show he is intent on maintaining a hostile policy toward North Korea, North Korea's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday. In a statement carried by KCNA news agency, a ministry spokesman accused Washington of insulting the dignity of the country's supreme leadership by criticizing North Korea's human rights situation.

The human rights criticism is a provocation that shows the United States is "girding itself up for an all-out showdown" with North Korea, and will be answered accordingly, the unnamed spokesman said. In a separate statement, Kwon Jong Gun, director-general of the Department of U.S. Affairs of the Foreign Ministry, cited Biden's first policy speech to Congress on Wednesday, where the new president said nuclear programs in North Korea and Iran posed threats that would be addressed through "diplomacy and stern deterrence."

Kim said it is illogical and encroachment upon North Korea's right to self-defence for the United States to call its defensive deterrence a threat. Biden's speech was "intolerable" and "a big blunder," Kim said. "His statement clearly reflects his intent to keep enforcing the hostile policy toward the DPRK as it had been done by the U.S. for over half a century," he said, using the initials for North Korea's official name.

The White House said on Friday that U.S. officials had completed a months-long review of North Korean policy. Under that policy, Biden has settled on a new approach to pressuring North Korea to give up nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles that will explore diplomacy but not seek a grand bargain with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

In Sunday's statement, Kwon Jong Gun said U.S. talk of diplomacy is aimed at covering up its hostile acts, and its deterrence is just a means for posing nuclear threats to North Korea. Now that Biden's policy has become clear, North Korea "will be compelled to press for corresponding measures, and with time the U.S. will find itself in a very grave situation," he concluded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DR Congo declares state of siege over eastern bloodshed

Adds reports of killing of imam at Beni mosque By Erikas Mwisi KambaleBENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 1 Reuters - M ilitants killed at least 19 people, including 10 soldiers, in raids on two villages in the east of Democratic Republ...

Chad: UN rights office profoundly disturbed over violence against protesters

Six people were reportedly killed and several wounded in the capital, NDjamena, on Tuesday and in the second-largest city, Moundou, Marta Hurtado, spokesperson for OHCHR, told the regular press briefing in Geneva.And while more than 700 pe...

Brazil registers 2,656 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

Brazil registered 2,656 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 66,964 new confirmed cases, according to data released by the nations Health Ministry.The South American country has now registered 406,437 total coronavirus deaths and 14,725,975 tota...

COVID-19 ‘vaccine equity in action’ in the Maldives: a UN Resident Coordinator blog

The Maldives had reported some 29,000 cases of the virus with 72 deaths up until 29 April.As World Immunization Week comes to an end, Ms Haswell explains how the UN has supported the authorities in the fight against the pandemic. UN Maldive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021