Left Menu

Whoever wins elections such victories are pyrrhic, says Sibal on result day

As the counting of votes for the Assembly elections began in the four states- Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Union Territory of Puducherry on Sunday, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that whoever wins such victories are pyrrhic as saving lives in this unprecedented time when the country is rattled with second wave of COVID-19 is important.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 08:36 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 08:36 IST
Whoever wins elections such victories are pyrrhic, says Sibal on result day
Congress leader Kapil Sibal (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

As the counting of votes for the Assembly elections began in the four states- Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Union Territory of Puducherry on Sunday, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that whoever wins such victories are pyrrhic as saving lives in this unprecedented time when the country is rattled with second wave of COVID-19 is important. "On today's election results: Whoever wins such victories are pyrrhic. Today what matters is: Saving lives," former union minister tweeted.

The counting of votes began at 8 am today for the high-stakes assembly polls in four states- Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the union territory of Puducherry adhering to COVID-19 protocols. The counting is done under the shadow of a raging coronavirus pandemic to elect their next governments.

The EC has made elaborate arrangements for smooth and safe counting in 822 assembly constituencies in five States/UT and for by-polls in 4 parliamentary constituencies and 13 assembly constituencies across 13 states The outcome of assembly polls is likely to have implications for politics at the national level. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

King to kingmaker: Liverpool can seal EPL title for Man City

Liverpool will like nothing more than to officially hand over its title as English Premier League champion to Manchester City on Sunday.City moved to the brink of reclaiming the league crown by beating Crystal Palace 2-0 on Saturday. One mo...

Trisha Yearwood receives first dose of COVID vaccine 2 months after testing positive

Two months after battling the deadly virus, American singer-actor Trisha Yearwood has received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The 56-year-old country singer, who is married to Garth Brooks, shared a photo at Instagram receiving her...

LDF leads in 75 seats in Kerala; UDF 56

The ruling LDF in Kerala was leading in 75 of the total 140 seats while opposition UDF was ahead in 56 segments as counting of votes for the April 6 assembly elections got underway on Sunday.Initial trends indicated that the BJP-led NDA is ...

France terms aid to India as 'gesture of solidarity'; more medical assistance coming, assures French envoy

By Pragya Kaushika France on Sunday delivered eight oxygen generator plants including 28 tonnes of medical equipment to aid Indias fight against COVID-19, terming it as a gesture of solidarity. Another air freight is expected to fly in with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021