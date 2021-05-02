Whoever wins elections such victories are pyrrhic, says Sibal on result day

As the counting of votes for the Assembly elections began in the four states- Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Union Territory of Puducherry on Sunday, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that whoever wins such victories are pyrrhic as saving lives in this unprecedented time when the country is rattled with second wave of COVID-19 is important. "On today's election results: Whoever wins such victories are pyrrhic. Today what matters is: Saving lives," former union minister tweeted.

The counting of votes began at 8 am today for the high-stakes assembly polls in four states- Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the union territory of Puducherry adhering to COVID-19 protocols. The counting is done under the shadow of a raging coronavirus pandemic to elect their next governments.

The EC has made elaborate arrangements for smooth and safe counting in 822 assembly constituencies in five States/UT and for by-polls in 4 parliamentary constituencies and 13 assembly constituencies across 13 states The outcome of assembly polls is likely to have implications for politics at the national level. (ANI)

