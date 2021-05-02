Bengal polls: TMC, BJP locked in neck-and-neck tussle

Bengal polls: TMC, BJP locked in neck-and-neck tusslePTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-05-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 08:59 IST
The TMC and challenger BJP were Sunday locked in a neck-and-neck contest in West Bengal as counting of postal ballots was underway, with the ruling party having a slight edge, officials said.
While the TMC was leading in 64 constituencies, the BJP in 60.
The Left-Congress-ISF candidates are leading in three places.
