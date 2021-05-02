Early trends indicate edge for DMK in TN Assembly polls

Early trends indicated an edge for the DMK with the ruling AIADMK following behind and key leaders of both the fronts were leading in their respective segments.

About an hour following commencement of counting of votes for the April 6 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami was leading in his home segment of Edappadi in Salem district and leader of opposition and DMK president M K Stalin was ahead in Kolathur constituency here.

While the DMK combine was ahead in 30 segments, the AIADMK was leading in at least 18 constituencies.

Indications showed that the DMK was ahead in constituencies including Kurinjipadi, Neyveli, Virudhachalam.

BJP's state unit chief L Murugan was ahead in Dharapuram and AIADMK leaders and state Ministers K C Veeramani and Benjamin were ahead in Jolarpet and Maduravoyal here.

