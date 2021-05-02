Left Menu

Unused EVM found at counting centre

An unused EVM was found inside a trunk at the counting centre premises here on Saturday evening, a government release said.On being found, District Election Officer Megh Nidhi Dahal along with Returning Officers rushed to the spot to enquire about the machine.

PTI | Hailakandi | Updated: 02-05-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 09:58 IST
Unused EVM found at counting centre

An unused EVM was found inside a trunk at the counting centre premises here on Saturday evening, a government release said.

On being found, District Election Officer Megh Nidhi Dahal along with Returning Officers rushed to the spot to enquire about the machine. Contesting candidates too reached the spot.

On investigation, it was found that the unused EVM which had been kept in reserve on polling day, had inadvertently found its way to the counting venue. The release said no votes had been polled on the machine.

It was opened before contesting candidates who were satisfied that there was no misuse the unused EVM was immediately taken for safe storage to an EVM warehouse adjacent to the Deputy Commissioner's office.

''The reserved EVM was found in one of the trunks which had been brought to the counting centre for keeping the polled EVMs,'' Dahal was quoted in the release.

''The contesting candidates were satisfied that the EVM was a reserved EVM and no votes were polled therein. The machine was later taken to the EVM warehouse and kept in safe custody'', he added.

Counting of votes polled in the three-phase Assam Assembly elections is going on in 143 counting halls across the state to decide the fate of 946 contestants for the 126- member House.

PTI ESB JRC JRC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FPIs turn net sellers after 6 months; withdraw Rs 9,659 cr in Apr amid second wave of COVID-19

Snapping their six-month buying spree, foreign investors turned net sellers in April and pulled out Rs 9,659 crore from Indian equities, spooked by the intense second wave of coronavirus and its fallout on the economy.If the fears of COVID-...

NDA leads in 9 seats in Puducherry; SDA in 3

The AINRC-led NDA was leading in 9 seats while the Congress headed alliance was ahead in three segments after first round of counting of votes polled in April 6 elections, officials said.According to trends available till 10.30 am, AINRC ch...

Raj bypoll results: Congress leading in two seats, BJP one

The Congress is leading in two seats and the BJP in one seat in the initial rounds of counting of votes for three assembly seats in Rajasthan.According to the Election Commission of India ECI statistics, BJPs Deepti Maheshwari is leading on...

We just could not shut down Pollard: Fleming

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming says they played incredibly well but could not shut down Kieron Pollard whose individual brilliance led Mumbai Indians to a sensational victory in a high-scoring thriller in IPL.Pollard plunder...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021