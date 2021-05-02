Mamata trails in Nandigram

Mamata trails in NandigramPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-05-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 10:26 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was Sunday trailing her BJP rival Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram by 3460 votes after two rounds of counting, officials said.
According to trends available from 120 of the 292 assembly seats that went to polls, the TMC is ahead in 75, BJP 43 and Independents 2.
Another 15 rounds of counting will take place in Nandigram before the result is announced.
In Singur seat, TMC minister and candidate Becharam Manna is leading his nearest rival Rabidranath Bhattacharya of the BJP after first round of counting.
TMC candidate from Bhabanipur, the seat vacated by Mamata Banerjee, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, is leading, and so is Firhad Hakim, a minister, from the Kolkata Port constituency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Polling begins for 45 seats in fifth phase of West Bengal elections amid tight security, over one crore voters to decide fate of 342 candidates.
West Bengal polls: 16.15 pc voter turnout till 9.30 am in Phase-V
West Bengal elections: 16.15 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9 am in 45 seats where polling is underway for fifth phase.
Amit Shah appeals for maximum voting in Phase-V of West Bengal assembly election
West Bengal polls: 36.02 pc voter turnout till 11.30 am in Phase-V