Tamil Nadu Assembly elections: DMK leads in 38 seats, AIADMK in 35
The ruling AIADMK is leading in 35 seats while the DMK is leading in 38 seats, as per initial trends from Tamil Nadu.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 02-05-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 10:30 IST
The ruling AIADMK is leading in 35 seats while the DMK is leading in 38 seats, as per initial trends from Tamil Nadu. The single-phase Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu were held on April 6. The counting of votes began at 8 am today.
All arrangements were made for counting of votes in Tamil Nadu Assembly polls which are the first such polls to be held in the absence of two towering leaders of the state and former chief ministers J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. The fate of 3,998 candidates was sealed during polling across 234 constituencies in the state on April 6.
While ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) made a determined bid to retain power, the DMK-led alliance campaigned hard to oust it. DMK has been out of power since 2011. Makkal Needhi Maiam has also made efforts to put up a strong fight. Several other parties were also in the fray. Exit polls have predicted a sweep for the DMK-led alliance.
The AIADMK-led alliance includes BJP and Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). The DMK has allotted 25 seats to Congress, six each to CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK). (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government announces 'Sunday lockdown.' PTI VGN ROH ROH
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government announces night curfew from April 20, between 10 pm and 4 am.
Tamil Nadu daily COVID-19 tally breaches 10,000 mark, adds 10,723 fresh infections, 42 fatalities: Govt.
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government postpones Class 12 public examinations.
Tamil Nadu imposes night curfew from April 20 amid COVID-19 surge