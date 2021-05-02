Left Menu

Counting gets underway for bypolls to 1 LS, 2 Assembly seats

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-05-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 10:34 IST
Counting gets underway for bypolls to 1 LS, 2 Assembly seats

Bengaluru, May 2 (PTI): Counting is underway for the bypolls to one Lok Sabha seat and two Assembly segments.

The voting took place for Belgaum Lok Sabha, and Maski and Basavakalyan Assembly constituencies on April 17.

There were 30 candidates in the fray -- 10 in Belgaum, 12 in Basavakalyan and eight in Maski.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, the counting started at 8 AM under tight vigil.

Policemen were deployed to ensure COVID-19 protocol is strictly followed and no law and order situation arises.

The police have banned political processions or celebrations in groups in view of the rising virus cases.

According to officials, the counting for Belgaum LS bypoll is taking place at Rani Parvati Devi College in Tilakwadi of Belagavi, SRPS PU College at Raichur for Maski Assembly segment and B Y Bhoomaraddi College in Bidar for the Basavakalyan constituency.

The Election Commission has made it mandatory for the returning officers, counting agents, poll personnel, policemen and journalists in the counting centres to have a negative RT-PCR report to ensure no one contracts COVID-19.

The Commission has also banned congregation of party workers outside the counting centres.

The bypolls to Belgaum and Basavakalyan took place following the death of sitting public representatives Suresh Angadi (BJP) and B Narayan Rao (Congress) due to COVID, while Maski seat fell vacant due to the disqualification of Congress MLA Prathapagouda Patil.

Patil was among Congress MLAs who had resigned from the Assembly in 2019, was disqualified and later joined the BJP later to contest the bypoll on the party ticket.

The contest in Belgaum and Maski is mainly between Congress and the BJP.

In Belgaum, the BJP has fielded Suresh Angadi's widow Mangala Suresh Angadi against Congress Karnataka working president Satish Jarkiholi, the Yamkanmardi MLA.

In Maski, BJP's Pratapagouda Patil was in a direct fight against Basanagouda Turvihal of Congress.

JD(S) contested only in Basavakalyan, fielding Syed Yasrab Ali Quadri while the Congress nominee was Rao's wife Mallamma and Sharanu Salagar was chosen by the BJP.

The victory or defeat would not have any bearing on the stability of the BJP government which has a majority of 118 seats, excluding Speaker's, in the House of 224 members.

A win would, however, increase Yediyurappa's hold on the party as well as the government, and silence his critics within the party, who want him removed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pandharpur bypoll: BJP takes lead after trailing initially

Eds Updates with latest info Pune, May 2 PTIAfter trailing initially, BJPs Samadhan Autade took lead over his NCP rival in the counting being held on Sunday for the bypoll to Pandharpur-Mangalvedha Assembly seat in Maharashtras Solapur dist...

This is 'El Clasico' of IPL, you want to perform well against CSK: Pollard

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard said with so many experienced players in Chennai Super Kings CSK squad, there is enough motivation for him to come out and perform in the El Clasico of the Indian Premier League IPL. Pollard played ...

FPIs turn net sellers after 6 months; withdraw Rs 9,659 cr in Apr amid second wave of COVID-19

Snapping their six-month buying spree, foreign investors turned net sellers in April and pulled out Rs 9,659 crore from Indian equities, spooked by the intense second wave of coronavirus and its fallout on the economy.If the fears of COVID-...

NDA leads in 9 seats in Puducherry; SDA in 3

The AINRC-led NDA was leading in 9 seats while the Congress headed alliance was ahead in three segments after first round of counting of votes polled in April 6 elections, officials said.According to trends available till 10.30 am, AINRC ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021