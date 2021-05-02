Left Menu

West Bengal Assembly polls: TMC leads in 68 seats, BJP in 36

The ruling Trinamool Congress is leading in 68 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in 36 seats as per the initial trends.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 02-05-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 10:37 IST
Officials and counting agents arriving at a counting centre in Kolkata on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The ruling Trinamool Congress is leading in 68 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in 36 seats as per the initial trends. The counting of votes on 294 seats in the state has begun on Sunday at 8 am following the COVID-19 protocol.

The early trends showed that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is trailing from the Nandigram seat. Bengal witnessed a fierce contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP across eight phases. The Samyukta Morcha comprising the Congress, Left parties and ISF has also tried to put up a strong fight. The BJP has made a concerted attempt to dislodge the TMC.

The Election Commission has made necessary arrangements for counting. The counting is taking place amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. Several surveys gave an edge to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). In West Bengal, all exit polls predicted that the BJP would make major inroads and a few also said that the party would emerge victorious.

Times Now-C voter exit poll predicted 158 seats for TMC, 115 for BJP and 19 for others. ABP-C Voter predicted TMC to get 152-164 seats, BJP 109-121 seats and Left-Congress alliance 14-25 seats. According to Republic-CNX exit poll, BJP with 138-148 seats has an edge over TMC which is predicted to get 128-138 seats.

As per India TV- People's Pulse, BJP is expected to get 173-192 seats while TMC will be reduced to 64-88 seats and Left-Congress alliance will get 7-12 seats. Axis My India predicted a hung assembly in Bengal with the ruling TMC expected to get 130-156 seats and BJP 134-160 seats. (ANI)

