TMC surges ahead of BJP in West Bengal

TMC surges ahead of BJP in West BengalPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-05-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 10:40 IST
The ruling TMC surged ahead of challenger BJP in West Bengal, leading in 101 of the 156 seats from where trends were available till 10:30 am.
According to the Election Commission website, the BJP was leading in only 53 places.
The two parties were locked in a neck-and-neck contest in the initial stages of counting.
Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was, however, trailing her BJP rival and sitting MLA Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram.
West Bengal has a 294-member assembly but elections could not be held for Shamsherganj and Jangipur seats due to the death of candidates.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Will find out about everyone involved in tapping my phone, order CID probe: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee referring to controversial audio tape.
Mamata Banerjee has stood as a wall between West Bengal's people and central welfare schemes, depriving them of benefits: PM Modi.
West Bengal: RSP candidate succumbs after COVID attack, EC adjourns polling at Jangipur
Mamata Banerjee's day is not complete without abusing me: Prime Minister Modi at Gangarampur rally in West Bengal.
TMC broken, CM Mamata Banerjee playing `politics with dead bodies: PM