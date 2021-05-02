Left Menu

12 journalists test positive for COVID-19

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 02-05-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 10:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As many as 12 journalists, who had undergone RT-PCR tests to cover the Belgaum Lok Sabha bypoll counting, have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Sunday.

A total of 29 journalists had undergone the tests as mandated by the Election Commission, said the officials.

The 12 are from print and television news channels, they said.

Following the medical report, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi asked the officials to quarantine the scribes and arrange for their medical treatment.

The counting for bypoll, held on April 17, took place today.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of the sitting BJP MP Suresh Angadi due to coronavirus.

The BJP has fielded Angadi's widow Mangala Suresh Angadi while Satish Jarkiholi, the Yamakanmardi MLA and Congress State working president, is the Congress candidate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

