Assam Assembly poll results: BJP leads in 31 seats, Congress in 9

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in 31 seats while Congress is leading in nine seats, as per the latest trends. The counting of votes in 126 seats in the state is underway at two locations in Dibrugarh --- Dibrugarh Government Boys Higher Secondary School and Deputy Commissioner Office of Dibrugarh following the COVID protocols.

Apart from BJP and Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party, Liberal are leading on six seats each. The election schedule spread across four states and one Union Territory began on March 27 and continued till April 29.

The polling across Assam took place in three phases. The voting for the 126 constituencies in the state for the first phase in the state was held on March 27, the second on April 1, and the third phase was held on April 6. Over the three phases, the main players, the BJP and Congress-led Mahajot have been made significant efforts to woo voters.

Incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking a second term after a thumping win in the 2016 elections where the party ended Tarun Gogoi-led Congress' 15-year rule when it won 86 out of 126 seats. According to exit polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can form the government for the second consecutive term in the state. (ANI)

