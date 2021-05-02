Left Menu

Rajasthan by-polls results: Congress leading on 2 seats, BJP on 1

Congress is leading on Sahara and Sujangarh constituencies according to the early trends, as the counting for the by-elections in the three constituencies of Rajasthan is underway.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 02-05-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 11:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Congress is leading on Sahara and Sujangarh constituencies according to the early trends, as the counting for the by-elections in the three constituencies of Rajasthan is underway. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on Rajsamand seat.

The Assembly by-polls in Rajsthan were held on April 17. Assembly by-polls were held in Sujangarh, Rajsamand, and Sahara (Bhilwara) after the deaths of the members of the legislative assembly in the last four months.

The bye-elections will decide the fate of 27 candidates in the three constituencies where the number of voters is 7,43,802. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

