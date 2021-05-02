Left Menu

Assam polls: NDA leads the table

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-05-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 11:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The ruling BJP-led NDA is leading in 61 seats, while the Grand Alliance spearheaded by the Congress is ahead in 26 places, as per trends available at the EC website on Sunday.

BJP candidates are leading in 44 seats, while those of its ally AGP in 11.

The Congress has established initial leads in 18 places and AIUDF in six.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are leading by 18,923 and 85,935 votes from Majuli and Jalukbari seats respectively.

Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami of the BJP is trailing Congress nominee Rana Goswami in Jorhat.

Assam has a 126-member assembly and 64 seats are needed for a simple majority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

