Raj bypoll results: Congress leading in two seats, BJP one

Raj bypoll results: Congress leading in two seats, BJP onePTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-05-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 11:07 IST
The Congress is leading in two seats and the BJP in one seat in the initial rounds of counting of votes for three assembly seats in Rajasthan.
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) statistics, BJP's Deepti Maheshwari is leading on the Rajsamand seat with 49.82 percent of votes in her favor, whereas rival Congress' Tansukh Bohara has so far got 46.43 percent of votes.
On Sahada and Sujangarh seats, Congres' candidates Gayatri Trivedi and Manoj Kumar are leading with 58.19 and 40.38 percent of votes in their favor, leaving behind BJP's Ratanlal Jat (32.08) and Khemaram (25.01) on the two seats, respectively.
An ECI spokesman said that 4/30 rounds in Sujangarh, 7/25 rounds in Rajsamand, and 5/28 rounds in Sahada have been completed till 10 am.
A total of 60.37 percent of voters had exercised their franchise in the elections held on April 17 in Rajsamand, Sujangarh, and Sahada assembly seats of the state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
