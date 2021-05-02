Left Menu

NDA leads in 9 seats in Puducherry; SDA in 3

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 02-05-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 11:13 IST
The AINRC-led NDA was leading in 9 seats while the Congress headed alliance was ahead in three segments after first round of counting of votes polled in April 6 elections, officials said.

According to trends available till 10.30 am, AINRC chief N Rangasamy was leading in his constituency.

The NDA-led front comprises the AINRC, AIADMK and BJP.

There are 30 Assembly constituencies spread over Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions.

The chief contestants in the poll are the AINRC leader N Rangasamy heading the NDA in which the AINRC, AIADMK and BJP are the constituents.

On the other side, the Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) comprises the Congress, DMK, VCK and CPI.

