Left Menu

BJP leading in Belgaum, Basavakalya; Congress in Maski

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-05-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 11:22 IST
BJP leading in Belgaum, Basavakalya; Congress in Maski

Bengaluru, May 2 (PTI): The ruling BJP is leading in the bypolls to Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency and Basavakalya Assembly segment whereas Congress is leading in Maski.

Mangala Suresh Angadi, the BJP candidate, is leading against Congress candidate Satish Jarkiholi in the Belgaum constituency by margin of around 12,000 votes.

In Basavakalya, BJP's Sharanu Salagar is leading by about 4,400 votes against Mala B Narayan Rao, whereas Maski Congress candidate Basanagouda Turuvihal is ahead of BJP candidate Prathapagouda Patil by almost 8,000 votes.

The bypolls to Belgaum and Basavakalyan took place following the death of the sitting public representatives Suresh Angadi (BJP) and B Narayan Rao (Congress) due to COVID-19.

Maski seat fell vacant due to the disqualification of Congress MLA Prathapagouda Patil.

Patil was among the Congress MLAs who had resigned from the Assembly in 2019. He was disqualified and later joined the BJP to contest the bypoll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Solskjaer hopes Man Utd resurgence can convince Pogba, Cavani to stay

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he hopes the clubs progress this season will convince French midfielder Paul Pogba and Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani to extend their stay at Old Trafford. The contract of World Cup winn...

Delhi's Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital oxygen stock down to few minutes; 50 people including 4 newborns on oxygen support: Official.

Delhis Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital oxygen stock down to few minutes 50 people including 4 newborns on oxygen support Official....

Govt likely to bring in reverse auction system for supplying rails to Indian Railways: JSPL MD

The government is likely to launch a reverse auction process to supply rails for railway projects, JSPL Managing Director V R Sharma said.After the launch of the process, a company that offers lower prices can bag orders of supplying rails ...

Pon Radhakrishnan trails in Kanyakumari

Chennai, May 2 PTI Senior BJP leader and former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan was trailing by a margin of 58,813 votes against his rival Vijay Vasanth of the Congress in the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency.The bypoll in the constituen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021