Left Menu

Kerala Assembly results: Former CM Chandy leading in Puthuppally constituency

Congress candidate from Kerala's Puthuppally constituency Oommen Chandy is leading in the constituency, as per the latest trend.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 02-05-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 11:25 IST
Kerala Assembly results: Former CM Chandy leading in Puthuppally constituency
Kerala former CM Oommen Chandy. (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI

Congress candidate from Kerala's Puthuppally constituency Oommen Chandy is leading in the constituency, as per the latest trend. Chandy is the former Chief Minister of the state.

According to the latest trend in Kerala, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) - (CPI-M) is leading on 55 seats, followed by Congress on 23 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on three seats.

The counting for 140 seats in the state is underway. The Election Commission has made necessary arrangements for counting, which is taking place amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The polling in the state was held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes has also started today for the high-stakes Assembly polls in - Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the Union territory of Puducherry adhering to COVID-19 protocols. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Solskjaer hopes Man Utd resurgence can convince Pogba, Cavani to stay

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he hopes the clubs progress this season will convince French midfielder Paul Pogba and Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani to extend their stay at Old Trafford. The contract of World Cup winn...

Delhi's Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital oxygen stock down to few minutes; 50 people including 4 newborns on oxygen support: Official.

Delhis Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital oxygen stock down to few minutes 50 people including 4 newborns on oxygen support Official....

Govt likely to bring in reverse auction system for supplying rails to Indian Railways: JSPL MD

The government is likely to launch a reverse auction process to supply rails for railway projects, JSPL Managing Director V R Sharma said.After the launch of the process, a company that offers lower prices can bag orders of supplying rails ...

Pon Radhakrishnan trails in Kanyakumari

Chennai, May 2 PTI Senior BJP leader and former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan was trailing by a margin of 58,813 votes against his rival Vijay Vasanth of the Congress in the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency.The bypoll in the constituen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021