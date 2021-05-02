Left Menu

Puducherry Assembly poll results: AINRC leads on 6 seats, BJP on 3

All India NR Congress is leading on six seats while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on three seats, as per the latest trend.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 02-05-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 11:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

All India NR Congress is leading on six seats while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on three seats, as per the latest trend. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress are leading on one seat each.

The election schedule spread across four states and one Union Territory began on March 27 and continued till April 29. The single-phase election for the 30 members legislative assembly here was held on April 6. The election in the UT was declared after the Congress-led government in the Union Territory collapsed before completing its five-year term under Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

Narayanasamy had resigned on February 22 ahead of a floor test in the 33-member House (including three nominated) following the resignations of five Congress and one DMK legislators. However, Congress has denied a ticket for the assembly elections to former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and instead given him the responsibility of campaign and election management.

The counting is done under the shadow of a raging coronavirus pandemic to elect their next governments. The results will decide the fate of 324 candidates. The battle is seen mainly between NDA and Congress-DMK alliance. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam is also in the fray. The exit polls have predicted victory for NDA.

Within NDA, the BJP is contesting on nine seats, All India NR Congress on 16 seats and the AIADMK on five seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

