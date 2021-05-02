Left Menu

TMC consolidates lead in Bengal, trends hint at huge victory

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-05-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 11:48 IST
The ruling TMC looks set to retain power in West Bengal with its candidates leading in 187 of the state's 292 seats that went to poll against BJP's 85, as trends were available for 275 seats.

Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was, however, trailing her former protege-turned-BJP rival Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram by over 8,000 votes.

Belying expectations of a tight contest, the TMC candidates appeared galloping to victory, and, if the current trends hold, the party will easily form its third successive government in the state.

Two of the BJP Lok Sabha MPs Babul Supriyo, a minister in the Narendra Modi government, and Locket Chatterjee, were trailing in Tollygunge and Chuunchura seats. Supriyo represents Asansol and Chatterjee Hooghly seat in the Lok Sabha.

However, BJP MP from Cooch Behar Nishith Pramanik was leading in Dinahata.

Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay, the TMC candidate for Bhabanipore that Mamata Banerjee vacated to contest from Nandigram, is leading his BJP rival Rudraneil Ghosh by over 3,000 votes.

Firhad Hakim, a state minister and Banerjee confidante was also leading.

