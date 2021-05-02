Left Menu

Odisha CM Patnaik declares working journalists as 'frontline COVID warriors'

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has declared working journalists of the state as 'frontline COVID warriors' for providing seamless news feed amid rising coronavirus cases in the state.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (FIle photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has declared working journalists of the state as 'frontline COVID warriors' for providing seamless news feed amid rising coronavirus cases in the state. Approving a proposal, the Chief Minister has said: "Working journalists are doing a great service to the state by providing seamless news feed, making people aware on issues relating to coronavirus at this very trying times and they are a great support for our war against COVID-19".

The decision will benefit 6,944 working journalists of the state, according to a statement by the CMO. As many as 6,944 working journalists of the state have been covered under Gopabandhu Sambadika Swasthya Bima Yojana. They are receiving health insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh each.

Besides, an ex gratia of Rs 15 lakh is also being provided to the next of kin of journalists who died of COVID-19 while performing their duties. The state recorded 8,015 new COVID-19 cases, 5,634 recoveries and related 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Sunday. (ANI)

