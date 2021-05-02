Pon Radhakrishnan trails in Kanyakumari

Chennai, May 2 (PTI): Senior BJP leader and former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan was trailing by a margin of 58,813 votes against his rival Vijay Vasanth of the Congress in the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency.

The bypoll in the constituency was necessitated following the death of Congress-veteran H Vasantha Kumar who died last year due to COVID-19.

Vasantha Kumar's son Vijay Vasanth is pitted against Pon Radhakrishnan who had earlier won from this constituency in 2014.

According to Election Commission figures, Vijay Vasanth has bagged 55.65 per cent votes while Radhakrishnan 36.02 per cent around noon.PTI VIJ SA BN BALA BN BALA

