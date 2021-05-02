Left Menu

J'khand: JMM candidate leads by 4,076 votes in Madhupur assembly bypoll

PTI | Madhupur | Updated: 02-05-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 12:47 IST
J'khand: JMM candidate leads by 4,076 votes in Madhupur assembly bypoll

JMM leader and minister Hafeezul Hasan Ansari is leading by 4,076 votes over his nearest rival Ganga Narayan Singh of the BJP in the by- election to the Madhupur assembly constituency, an Election Commission official said.

Ansari polled 34,314 votes while his rival BJP candidate has to his credit 30,238 votes after the seventh round of counting, an EC spokesperson said.

The bypoll in Madhupur in Deoghar district, which took place on April 17, was necessitated by the death of former minister Haji Hussain Ansari, father of the JMM nominee, on October 3 last year.

Four Independent candidates - Ashok Kumar Thakur, Rajendra Kumar, Uttam Kumar Yadav and Kishan Kumar Bathwal - have polled 817, 739, 496 and 299 votes, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

On this day in 2010: Suresh Raina became first Indian player to smash T20I hundred

Eleven years ago on this day, star batsman Suresh Raina became the first Indian cricketer to smash a century in the shortest format of the game. The attacking left-hand batsman achieved the feat against South Africa in the T20 World Cup in ...

Thank people of Kerala for reposing faith in LDF govt: Sitaram Yechury

With the CPIM-led LDF set to return to power in Kerala, the partys general secretary Sitaram Yechury in a video message on Sunday thanked the states electorate for showing confidence in the party and vowed that the Left party will continue ...

Study shows body mass index, age also have affect on neck pain

The body mass index, age, and the time of the day when a person has a poor neck and head posture also have an effect of neck pain in individuals- as suggested by the findings of a new study. The study led by researchers at Texas AM Universi...

West Bengal polls: PDP chief congratulates Mamata Banerjee

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday congratulated the TMC on its performance in the West Bengal assembly polls, saying people have rejected disruptive and divisive forces.The Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress looks to retain power i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021