Akhilesh Yadav congratulates Mamata, says people of Bengal defeated politics of hate

Akhilesh Yadav congratulates Mamata, says people of Bengal defeated politics of hatePTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-05-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 14:00 IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday congratulated Mamata Banerjee and her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which, according to EC website at 2 pm, is leading in more than 200 seats in Bengal, and said ''politics of hate stands defeated'' in the state.
Taking to Twitter, he said the ''conscious public'' have given a befitting reply to BJP's 'Didi o Didi' barbs.
''Hearty congratulations to the conscious public, combative Mamata Banerjee ji and the dedicated leaders and activists of the TMC, who defeated the BJPs's politics of hate in Bengal! This is a befitting reply to the insulting sarcasm 'Didi O Didi' from the BJP,'' the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister tweeted with hashtag '#Didi_jio_didi' His party's MP, Jaya Bachchan, had campaigned for the TMC in Bengal.
Amid the political showdown during elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed Banerjee as 'Didi o Didi' and said that her defeat in Nandigram was certain.
