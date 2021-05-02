Akhilesh Yadav congratulates Mamata, says people of Bengal defeated politics of hate

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday congratulated Mamata Banerjee and her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which, according to EC website at 2 pm, is leading in more than 200 seats in Bengal, and said ''politics of hate stands defeated'' in the state.

Taking to Twitter, he said the ''conscious public'' have given a befitting reply to BJP's 'Didi o Didi' barbs.

''Hearty congratulations to the conscious public, combative Mamata Banerjee ji and the dedicated leaders and activists of the TMC, who defeated the BJPs's politics of hate in Bengal! This is a befitting reply to the insulting sarcasm 'Didi O Didi' from the BJP,'' the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister tweeted with hashtag '#Didi_jio_didi' His party's MP, Jaya Bachchan, had campaigned for the TMC in Bengal.

Amid the political showdown during elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed Banerjee as 'Didi o Didi' and said that her defeat in Nandigram was certain.

