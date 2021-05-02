UK's Raab: 'no idea' if donor was asked to pay for Johnson's childcare

UK's Raab: 'no idea' if donor was asked to pay for Johnson's childcareReuters | London | Updated: 02-05-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 14:02 IST
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday he had no idea if a Conservative Party donor had been asked to pay for childcare for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's son.
The Sunday Times reported that a British lawmaker had received a complaint from a Conservative Party donor that they were asked to foot the bill for a nanny for the child, Wilfred.
