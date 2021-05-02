Left Menu

TMC workers indulge in celebrations despite EC ban on victory processions

The Election Commission has taken serious note of reports emerged of Trinamool Congress workers in Kolkata and DMK workers in Tamil Nadu began celebrating the anticipated victory of respective parties.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 02-05-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 14:04 IST
TMC workers indulge in celebrations despite EC ban on victory processions
TMC supporters celebrate in Kolkata on Sunday as party leads on 202 seats. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Election Commission has taken serious note of reports emerged of Trinamool Congress workers in Kolkata and DMK workers in Tamil Nadu began celebrating the anticipated victory of respective parties. Despite a ban on victory processions imposed by the Election Commission (EC) in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country,Trinamool Congress workers and supporters were seen celebrating in large numbers at Kalighat here on Sunday, as official trends show the party leading.

DMK workers and supporters were seen celebrating in large numbers outside Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters here, as official trends suggested the party is leading in the Assembly polls. TMC supporters were also seen celebrating in Asansol.

In the wake of inconceivable gush in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission had earlier banned all victory processions on or after the day of the counting of votes. The order copy by the Election Commission read, "In view of the surge in COVID 19 cases throughout the country, the Commission has decided to make more stringent provision to be followed during the process of Counting, in addition to exiting Broad Guidelines dated 21st August, 2020 and has directed that no victory procession after the counting on 2.5.2021 shall be permissible."

It further stated that not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative to receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer concerned. Amid reports of various political parties holding victory processions as counting of votes cast in the assembly elections to four states (West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam) and one union territory (Puducherry) is underway, the EC has asked the respective State Chief Secretaries of these states and UT to take immediate action to stop such gatherings.

The EC has taken serious note of some reports coming in of congregations of people to celebrate anticipated victory and has directed chief secretares of all five states to file FIR in each such case, suspend SHO of the concerned police station and report action taken immediately of each such incidence. As the counting of votes for the eight-phased West Bengal Assembly elections is underway, initial trends show the ruling Trinamool Congress seeming to have an advantage in the race as the party is leading in 202 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in 77 seats as per the initial trends.

The trends pointing towards TMC crossing the halfway mark in the state having 294 assembly seats. The counting of votes in the state has begun on Sunday at 8 am following the COVID-19 protocol.

292 seats went to the polls in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly. Polling in two constituencies was deferred due to the death of contestants. West Bengal went to assembly polls in eight phases on March 27, April 1, 6, 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29 resepectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

On this day in 2010: Suresh Raina became first Indian player to smash T20I hundred

Eleven years ago on this day, star batsman Suresh Raina became the first Indian cricketer to smash a century in the shortest format of the game. The attacking left-hand batsman achieved the feat against South Africa in the T20 World Cup in ...

Thank people of Kerala for reposing faith in LDF govt: Sitaram Yechury

With the CPIM-led LDF set to return to power in Kerala, the partys general secretary Sitaram Yechury in a video message on Sunday thanked the states electorate for showing confidence in the party and vowed that the Left party will continue ...

Study shows body mass index, age also have affect on neck pain

The body mass index, age, and the time of the day when a person has a poor neck and head posture also have an effect of neck pain in individuals- as suggested by the findings of a new study. The study led by researchers at Texas AM Universi...

West Bengal polls: PDP chief congratulates Mamata Banerjee

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday congratulated the TMC on its performance in the West Bengal assembly polls, saying people have rejected disruptive and divisive forces.The Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress looks to retain power i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021