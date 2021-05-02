Left Menu

West Bengal polls: PDP chief congratulates Mamata Banerjee

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-05-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 14:17 IST
West Bengal polls: PDP chief congratulates Mamata Banerjee

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday congratulated the TMC on its performance in the West Bengal assembly polls, saying people have rejected “disruptive and divisive forces”.

The Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress looks to retain power in West Bengal with its candidates leading in over 200 of the state's 292 seats that went to polls, according to latest trends.

In a tweet, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said, ''Congratulations to @MamataOfficial @AITCofficial @derekobrienmp on their splendid victory today. Kudos to the people of West Bengal for rejecting disruptive & divisive forces''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt to consider utilising services of final-year MBBS, nursing students for COVID-19 duty: Sources after PM's review meeting.

Govt to consider utilising services of final-year MBBS, nursing students for COVID-19 duty Sources after PMs review meeting....

EC has been working like extension of BJP: Kishor.

EC has been working like extension of BJP Kishor....

Rajasthan bypolls: Gehlot congratulates Congress candidates; results awaited

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday congratulated Congress candidates Gayatri Devi and Manoj Meghwal while they led in the counting for the Sahada and Sujangarh assembly seats in the bypolls. Though the official announcement was...

Govt may consider incentives to encourage medical, nursing students and pass-outs to join COVID-19 duty: Sources.

Govt may consider incentives to encourage medical, nursing students and pass-outs to join COVID-19 duty Sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021