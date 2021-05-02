Left Menu

Pondy poll results: AINRC-led NDA continues to maintain lead

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 02-05-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 14:28 IST
Pondy poll results: AINRC-led NDA continues to maintain lead

The AINRC-led NDA maintained its lead in 8 out of 30 assembly seats in Puducherry while the Congress-led front was ahead in two segments as the counting of votes polled in April 6 elections was underway.

However, Founder leader of AINRC and former Chief Minister of Union Territory N Rangasamy was trailing behind an Independent candidate Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok in Yanam constituency, according to trends available by 12.30 pm on Sunday.

Ashok was backed by the Congress.

Rangasamy is also seeking election from Thattanchavady constituency, his pocket borough in Puducherry in the present poll.

The counting of votes polled in Thattanchavady would be taken up in course of the day.

The AINRC is leading in 5 seats and its ally BJP in 3, whereas the Congress and DMK are ahead in one each.

An independent candidate in one segment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt to consider utilising services of final-year MBBS, nursing students for COVID-19 duty: Sources after PM's review meeting.

Govt to consider utilising services of final-year MBBS, nursing students for COVID-19 duty Sources after PMs review meeting....

EC has been working like extension of BJP: Kishor.

EC has been working like extension of BJP Kishor....

Rajasthan bypolls: Gehlot congratulates Congress candidates; results awaited

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday congratulated Congress candidates Gayatri Devi and Manoj Meghwal while they led in the counting for the Sahada and Sujangarh assembly seats in the bypolls. Though the official announcement was...

Govt may consider incentives to encourage medical, nursing students and pass-outs to join COVID-19 duty: Sources.

Govt may consider incentives to encourage medical, nursing students and pass-outs to join COVID-19 duty Sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021