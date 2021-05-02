Kejriwal congratulates Mamata for 'landslide victory' in assembly polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday congratulated Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, as her party looked set to retain power in West Bengal, according to the latest trends for the assembly polls.

Candidates of the ruling TMC are leading in 202 of the state's 292 seats that went to poll against BJP's 78, as trends were available for 285 constituencies.

''Congratulations @MamataOfficial didi for landslide victory. What a fight! Congratulations to the people of WB,'' Kejriwal tweeted.

