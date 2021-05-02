Left Menu

J'khand: JMM candidate leads by 4,703 votes in Madhupur assembly bypoll

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 02-05-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 14:50 IST
JMM leader and minister Hafeezul Hasan is leading by 4,703 votes over his nearest rival Ganga Narayan Singh of the BJP in the by-election to the Madhupur assembly constituency, according to an Election Commission (EC) official.

Hasan has polled 39,408 votes while his rival BJP candidate has to his credit 34,705 votes after the eighth round of counting, an EC spokesperson said.

The bypoll in Madhupur in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, which took place on April 17, was necessitated following the death of former minister and father of the JMM nominee Haji Hussain Ansari on October 3 last year.

Four Independent candidates - Ashok Kumar Thakur, Rajendra Kumar, Uttam Kumar Yadav and Kishan Kumar Bathwal - have polled 904, 843, 614 and 350 votes, respectively. The bypoll, which took place on April 17, saw 71.60 per cent polling. The total number of eligible voters there was 3,22,090.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren was the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) star campaigner for the seat and had held several election rallies there.

Besides Soren, a battery of ministers from the Congress had also campaigned for the JMM candidate. The BJP's top campaigners included its state president Deepak Prakash, former chief ministers Babulal Marandi and Raghubar Das.

The constituency in the state's Santhal Paraganas division has traditionally witnessed direct battles between the Congress and the BJP. Haji Hussain Ansari, after whose demise the bypolls were necessitated, was the minority welfare minister.

Soren had inducted Ansari’s son, Hafizul Hasan, as a minister in his cabinet.

