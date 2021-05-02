Left Menu

Mamata behind TMC's astounding performance, BJP will have to introspect: Vijayvargiya

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-05-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 15:18 IST
Mamata behind TMC's astounding performance, BJP will have to introspect: Vijayvargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday credited Mamata Banerjee for the TMC's astounding performance in Bengal elections, and said his party would introspect the poll results.

Earlier in the day, he had claimed that initial trends were not the real indicators of the final outcome, and exuded confidence that his party will win the elections.

Vijayvargiya, who is also the BJP's Bengal minder, also said that he has received a call from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who enquired about the party's poor show.

The senior BJP leader stated that he was shocked to see BJP MPs Babul Supriyo and Locket Chatterjee trailing.

''The TMC won because of Mamata Banerjee. It seems people have chosen Didi. We will introspect what went wrong, whether it was organisational issues, lack of face, insider- outsider debate. We will see what went wrong,'' he said.

The ruling TMC looks set to retain power in West Bengal with its candidates leading in 201 of the state's 292 constituencies that went to polls against BJP's 82, according to the trends available for 287 seats on Election Commission website at 3pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Deaths of 4 Covid patients at private hospital in Kurnool not due to oxygen shortage: District collector, SP

Authorities in Andhra Pradesh have refuted allegations that four Covid patients died due to oxygen shortage at a private hospital in Kurnool district. District Collector G Veerapandian on Saturday visited the hospital with other officials a...

Russia records 8,697 new COVID-19 cases, 342 deaths

Moscow Russia, May 2 ANISputnik Russias coronavirus deaths rose by 342 in the past 24 hours, bumping up the death toll to 110,862, the COVID-19 response center said in a statement out Sunday. The country confirmed 8,697 new cases over the s...

Medical personnel doing COVID-19 duty may get preference in Govt recruitment as well as financial incentives: Sources.

Medical personnel doing COVID-19 duty may get preference in Govt recruitment as well as financial incentives Sources....

Govt to consider utilising services of final-year MBBS, nursing students for COVID-19 duty: Sources after PM's review meeting.

Govt to consider utilising services of final-year MBBS, nursing students for COVID-19 duty Sources after PMs review meeting....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021