Left Menu

Sharad Pawar congratulates DMK leader on his victory in TN elections

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday congratuates MK Stalin, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Leader of Opposition, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on his 'win from the Kolathur Assembly constituency.'

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-05-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 15:31 IST
Sharad Pawar congratulates DMK leader on his victory in TN elections
NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Image Credit: ANI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday congratuates MK Stalin, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Leader of Opposition, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on his 'win from the Kolathur Assembly constituency.' "Congratulations @mkstalin on your win, a truly well deserved victory! Wishing you the best to serve people who have instilled their faith in you!", Pawar tweeted.

The Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu were held on April 6. The counting of votes began at 8 am today. Exit polls have predicted a sweep for the DMK-led alliance.

The AIADMK-led alliance includes BJP and Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). The DMK has allotted 25 seats to Congress, six each to CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Deaths of 4 Covid patients at private hospital in Kurnool not due to oxygen shortage: District collector, SP

Authorities in Andhra Pradesh have refuted allegations that four Covid patients died due to oxygen shortage at a private hospital in Kurnool district. District Collector G Veerapandian on Saturday visited the hospital with other officials a...

Russia records 8,697 new COVID-19 cases, 342 deaths

Moscow Russia, May 2 ANISputnik Russias coronavirus deaths rose by 342 in the past 24 hours, bumping up the death toll to 110,862, the COVID-19 response center said in a statement out Sunday. The country confirmed 8,697 new cases over the s...

Medical personnel doing COVID-19 duty may get preference in Govt recruitment as well as financial incentives: Sources.

Medical personnel doing COVID-19 duty may get preference in Govt recruitment as well as financial incentives Sources....

Govt to consider utilising services of final-year MBBS, nursing students for COVID-19 duty: Sources after PM's review meeting.

Govt to consider utilising services of final-year MBBS, nursing students for COVID-19 duty Sources after PMs review meeting....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021