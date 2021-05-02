Left Menu

We will cross the magic number, says Vijayvargiya as TMC leads Bengal polls in over 200 seats

With the TMC leading in 199 seats followed by the BJP which is leading in 84 seats as per the official trends, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday said that it was too early to say anything about the results and simultaneously expressed confidence that the party shall cross the majority mark.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 02-05-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 15:32 IST
BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya speaking to ANI in Kolkata on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

With the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leading in 202 seats followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is leading in 82 seats as per the official trends, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday said that it was too early to say anything about the results and exuded confidence that the party shall cross the majority mark. Speaking to ANI here today, the BJP leader said, "Too early to say anything because there are so many rounds. The situation will be clear only by evening. We had started from three and were challenged that we won't get even 100. We will cross the magic number too."

As the day progressed, the ruling TMC seemed to have an advantage in the race as it is leading in 202 seats while the BJP is leading in 82 seats as per the initial trends. The counting of votes on 292 seats in the state began on Sunday at 8 am following the COVID-19 protocol.

The early trends showed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is trailing from the Nandigram seat to her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari. Bengal witnessed a fierce contest between the ruling TMC and BJP across eight phases. The Samyukta Morcha comprising the Congress, Left parties and ISF has also tried to put up a strong fight. The BJP has made a concerted attempt to dislodge the TMC.

The Election Commission (EC) has made necessary arrangements for counting. The counting is taking place amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. Several surveys gave an edge to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). In West Bengal, all exit polls predicted that the BJP would make major inroads and a few also said that the party would emerge victorious.

Times Now-C voter exit poll predicted 158 seats for TMC, 115 for BJP and 19 for others. ABP-C Voter predicted TMC to get 152-164 seats, BJP 109-121 seats and Left-Congress alliance 14-25 seats. According to Republic-CNX exit poll, BJP with 138-148 seats has an edge over TMC which is predicted to get 128-138 seats. As per India TV- People's Pulse, BJP is expected to get 173-192 seats while TMC will be reduced to 64-88 seats and Left-Congress alliance will get 7-12 seats.

Axis My India predicted a hung assembly in Bengal with the ruling TMC expected to get 130-156 seats and BJP 134-160 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

