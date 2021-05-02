Raj bypolls: BJP wins Rajsamand assembly seat; Cong leading in two constituencies

BJP's Deepti Maheshwari has won the bypolls to the Rajsamand assembly seat, while the Congress is leading in the by-elections to the Sahada and Sujangarh constituencies in Rajasthan, according to Election Commission figures.

Over 60.37 per cent voters had exercised their franchise in the April 17 by-elections to the Rajsamand, Sujangarh and Sahada assembly seats. Maheshwari defeated Tansukh Bohara from the Congress by 5,310 votes, according to the commission.

In the Sahada and the Sujangarh seats, Congress candidates Gayatri Devi and Manoj Kumar are leading by 19,985 and 16,104 votes, it said Sitaram Nayak of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and Ratanlal Jat of the BJP are in second and third position, respectively, in Sahada, the EC said.

Kumar is leading over his nearest rival and BJP candidate Khemaram in Sujangarh, figure stated.

