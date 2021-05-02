Left Menu

Congratulations pour in for Mamata Banerjee as TMC edges towards victory in WB

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet congratulated the people of the state for being conscious and hailed the workers efforts in defeating BJPs politics of hate.Hearty congratulations to the conscious public, the combative Ms. Mamta Banerjee ji and the dedicated leaders and activists of TMC, who defeated the politics of hate of BJP in Bengal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 16:01 IST
With the TMC's victory imminent in West Bengal, congratulations poured in for party president and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. According to trends available for 284 out of 292 constituencies in the state, the party was leading in 202 seats, while the BJP was leading in 77. However, Banerjee was trailing her former protege-turned-BJP rival Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram by over 8,000 votes.

''Congratulations @MamataOfficial didi for the landslide victory. What a fight! Congratulations to the people of WB,'' tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar also extended his best wishes to Banerjee.

''Congratulations @MamataOfficial on your stupendous victory! Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the pandemic collectively,'' Pawar said in a tweet.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet congratulated the people of the state for being ''conscious'' and hailed the workers' efforts in defeating BJP's ''politics of hate''.

''Hearty congratulations to the conscious public, the combative Ms. Mamta Banerjee ji and the dedicated leaders and activists of TMC, who defeated the politics of hate of BJP in Bengal! ''This is a befitting reply given by the public to the insulting sarcasm 'Didi O Didi' by a woman from the BJP,'' he said. TMC national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien described it as a ''momentous'' day for India and West Bengal.

''An emotional day after fighting the world's most destructive force, MO-SHA's BJP. Filthy campaign aided by agencies and shameless EC. A momentous day for India and Bengal. It is understandable that we are euphoric but we also know that during #COVID we have to celebrate responsibly,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

