Poll results: Pawar congratulates Mamata, Vijayan and Stalin

Eds With additions Mumbai, May 2 PTINCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday congratulated Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and M K Stalin as their parties look set to win the assembly elections in West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu respectively.The counting of votes for the assembly elections in these states is currently on.In West Bengal, ruling Trinamool Congress looks set to retain power with its candidates leading in 202 of the states 292 seats that went to poll against the BJPs 79, as trends were available for 286 seats.Congratulations MamataOfficial on your stupendous victory

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 16:37 IST
(Eds: With additions) Mumbai, May 2 (PTI)NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday congratulated Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and M K Stalin as their parties look set to win the assembly elections in West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu respectively.

The counting of votes for the assembly elections in these states is currently on.

In West Bengal, ruling Trinamool Congress looks set to retain power with its candidates leading in 202 of the state's 292 seats that went to poll against the BJP's 79, as trends were available for 286 seats.

''Congratulations @MamataOfficial on your stupendous victory! Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the Pandemic collectively,'' tweeted Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

In another tweet, Pawar congratulated Vijayan, the chief minister of Kerala, where the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front is all set to retain power as it is leading in at least 94 of the 140 assembly seats as counting is still in progress.

''Congratulations to Mr. @vijayanpinarayi on a historical consecutive victory in the Kerala elections.

Together we fought these elections and now together we will fight the battle against Covid! While greeting DMK president Stalin, the former Union minister said, ''Congratulations @mkstalin on your win, a truly well deserved victory! Wishing you the best to serve people who have instilled their faith in you!'' After a ten year stint in the opposition, DMK is set for a comeback to the ruling saddle in Tamil Nadu, as it is ahead in 119 segments, one more than the minimum for a simple majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly and its allies in 19, giving the front a comfortable leeway.

