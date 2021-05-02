Rajnath lauds Mamata for 'victory' in assembly polls

Rajnath lauds Mamata for 'victory' in assembly pollsPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-05-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 16:51 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday congratulated Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, as trends suggested her party would register a thumping victory in the West Bengal assembly polls.
''Congratulations to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, @MamataOfficial Didi on her partys victory in West Bengal assembly elections. My best wishes to her for her next tenure,'' the senior BJP leader tweeted.
Candidates of the ruling TMC are leading in 208 of the state's 292 seats that went to poll against BJP's 80, as per the latest Election Commission trends.
