Left Menu

Gujarat: BJP wins Morva Hadaf Assembly bypoll

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-05-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 17:01 IST
Gujarat: BJP wins Morva Hadaf Assembly bypoll

BJP's Nimisha Suthar won the by-election to Morva Hadaf (ST) Assembly constituency in Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Sunday by defeating her nearest Congress rival by 45,649 votes, an official said.

Out of the total 93,179 votes polled in the by- election held on April 17, Suthar bagged 67,457 votes, while Congress nominee Suresh Katara received 21,808 votes, Panchmahal Collector Amit Arora said.

Another candidate Sushilaben Maida, who contested as an Independent, received 2,371 votes.

A total of 1,527 voters chose the NOTA (None of the Above) option, while 16 votes were declared invalid, the collector said.

The bypoll to Morva Hadaf Assembly seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, was necessitated after Independent MLA Bhupendrasinh Khant was disqualified in May 2019 for submitting an invalid caste certificate.

He eventually lost an appeal in the Gujarat High Court on the issue. Khant died due to health issues in January this year.

Suthar, who is a former legislator, had won the 2013 bypoll from the same seat after the demise of the then sitting MLA Savitaben Khant.

With thisvictory, the BJP's tally in the 182-member state Assembly has gone up to 112.

BJP state president C R Paatil and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressed their gratitude to the voters and party workers for ensuring a huge victory for the BJP candidate.

Paatil said the public has shown an overwhelming trust and support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership at the Centre, the leadership of CM Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel in Gujarat, and public-oriented decisions taken by them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK in last lap in fight against COVID-19, says minister

The UK is very close to turning the corner in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic and it is important to remain careful in the last lap of the process, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday.The senior Cabinet minister was ...

Our first priority is to fight against Covid: Mamata Banerjee to party workers.

Our first priority is to fight against Covid Mamata Banerjee to party workers....

Opposition ZPM wins Serchip bypoll in Mizoram

The ruling Mizo National Front MNF on Sunday suffered a humiliating defeat in the bypoll to the Serchhip assembly seat as arch-rival ZPMs nominee Lalduhoma, whose disqualification necessitated the by- election, retained the seat by a landsl...

Increase allocation of Remdesivir to Maha: HC tells Centre

The Bombay High Court here on Sunday asked the Central government to increase the supply of Remdesivir injections to Maharashtra observing the current reduction in the allocation of the crucial drug is not consistent with the number of acti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021