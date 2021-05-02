Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm.

BOM1 MH-VIRUS-POONAWALLA Will return to India in a few days, says Adar Poonawalla Mumbai: Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla has said he will return to India from London in a few days.

BOM12 MP-VIRUS-DEATHS-MISMATCH Bhopal COVID-19 deaths: Govt says 104, crematoriums say 2,557 By Lemuel Lal Bhopal: Crematoriums here claim that the last rites of as many as 2557 coronavirus victims from Bhopal district were performed in April, sharply contradicting the BJP-led state government's data which puts the COVID-19 deaths in the district last month at 104.

BOM14 MH-POLLS-LD PAWAR Poll results: Pawar congratulates Mamata, Vijayan and Stalin (Eds: With additions) Mumbai: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday congratulated Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and M K Stalin as their parties look set to win the assembly elections in West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu respectively.

BOM2 MP-COMEDIAN-VIDEO MP:Comedian withdraws video after objection from outfit of BJP MLA's son Indore: A comedian has withdrawn a video from social media platforms after an organisation run by a Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA's son accused him of hurting religious sentiments.

BOM13 MH-POLLS-MAMATA-LD SENA WB polls: Sena calls Mamata 'Tigress of Bengal' as TMC leads (Eds: Adds quotes) Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday hailed Mamata Banerjee as the ''Tigress of Bengal'', as her party TMC looks set to retain power in West Bengal after the bitterly fought Assembly election against the main rival BJP.

