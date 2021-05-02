Left Menu

Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) Top stories from western region

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 17:03 IST
Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm.

BOM1 MH-VIRUS-POONAWALLA Will return to India in a few days, says Adar Poonawalla Mumbai: Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla has said he will return to India from London in a few days.

BOM12 MP-VIRUS-DEATHS-MISMATCH Bhopal COVID-19 deaths: Govt says 104, crematoriums say 2,557 By Lemuel Lal Bhopal: Crematoriums here claim that the last rites of as many as 2557 coronavirus victims from Bhopal district were performed in April, sharply contradicting the BJP-led state government's data which puts the COVID-19 deaths in the district last month at 104.

BOM14 MH-POLLS-LD PAWAR Poll results: Pawar congratulates Mamata, Vijayan and Stalin (Eds: With additions) Mumbai: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday congratulated Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and M K Stalin as their parties look set to win the assembly elections in West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu respectively.

BOM2 MP-COMEDIAN-VIDEO MP:Comedian withdraws video after objection from outfit of BJP MLA's son Indore: A comedian has withdrawn a video from social media platforms after an organisation run by a Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA's son accused him of hurting religious sentiments.

BOM13 MH-POLLS-MAMATA-LD SENA WB polls: Sena calls Mamata 'Tigress of Bengal' as TMC leads (Eds: Adds quotes) Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday hailed Mamata Banerjee as the ''Tigress of Bengal'', as her party TMC looks set to retain power in West Bengal after the bitterly fought Assembly election against the main rival BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK in last lap in fight against COVID-19, says minister

The UK is very close to turning the corner in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic and it is important to remain careful in the last lap of the process, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday.The senior Cabinet minister was ...

Our first priority is to fight against Covid: Mamata Banerjee to party workers.

Our first priority is to fight against Covid Mamata Banerjee to party workers....

Opposition ZPM wins Serchip bypoll in Mizoram

The ruling Mizo National Front MNF on Sunday suffered a humiliating defeat in the bypoll to the Serchhip assembly seat as arch-rival ZPMs nominee Lalduhoma, whose disqualification necessitated the by- election, retained the seat by a landsl...

Increase allocation of Remdesivir to Maha: HC tells Centre

The Bombay High Court here on Sunday asked the Central government to increase the supply of Remdesivir injections to Maharashtra observing the current reduction in the allocation of the crucial drug is not consistent with the number of acti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021